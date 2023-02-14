OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani Visits Moldova
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairman-in-Office and Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani visited Moldova. The country needs the support of the OSCE as it could be next on Russia’s list after Ukraine.
Bujar Osmani, the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, was scheduled to visit the Republic of Moldova on 13 and 14 February for talks with Moldovan officials and the leadership in Tiraspol. OSCE Chairman-in-Office Osmani focused his first visit to Moldova on the OSCE's work in Moldova, advancing the Transdniestrian Settlement Process, and supporting Moldova in overcoming the war against Ukraine.
During his visit to Chisinau, OSCE Chairman Osmani met with President Maia Sandu, Nicolae Popescu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova, and Oleg Serebrian, Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of Moldova.
Curiously, Moldova had also restricted its airspace for a short period today. The Airspace was blocked over a flying object that authorities say resembled a weather balloon. The country's civil aviation authority said it had been alerted to a "small unidentified object." Because the weather conditions prevented a more detailed investigation, the airspace was closed "to ensure the protection and safety of civil aviation," it said, according to ORF.
Airspace was reopened more than two hours later. A Moldovan newspaper reported that a "foreign drone" flew without permission. The incident came a day after Moldova's President Maia Sandu accused Russia of planning a violent coup in her country. Russia denies the allegations.