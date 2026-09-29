Opec Strengthens Energy Dialogue with Asia's Economic Giants China and India

OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais wants to ensure planning certainty for the coming decades for the two most important Asian customers. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Michael Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0 DEED)

Amid geopolitical uncertainties and dynamic shifts in global energy markets, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has significantly consolidated its diplomatic and economic ties with Asia’s two largest energy consumers.

China's Key Role in Long-Term Oil Demand

The 8th High-Level Meeting of the OPEC-China Energy Dialogue took place in Beijing. Co-chaired by Wang Hongzhi, head of China’s National Energy Administration (NEA), and OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais, the two sides looked back on a 20-year track record of successful cooperation.

Wang Hongzhi emphasized the importance of reliable partnerships in times of profound upheaval in the global energy landscape: Since the establishment of the dialogue mechanism in 2005, China has regarded OPEC as a key partner in global energy governance. The People’s Republic intends to continue deepening this pragmatic cooperation in the future to jointly address global challenges.

According to OPEC’s latest report, World Oil Outlook 2026, China will remain one of the biggest drivers of global oil demand until at least 2050. Al Ghais praised China’s economic transformation and emphasized that reliable and affordable energy supplies from OPEC member states have consistently supported this development. The next meeting in this series (the 9th High-Level Meeting) is scheduled for 2027 in Vienna.

India Calls for Fair Markets and Investment Incentives

The day before, on September 22, 2026, the cartel’s delegation in New Delhi convened for the 7th High-Level Meeting of the OPEC-India Energy Dialogue. Together with India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, the OPEC delegation discussed the short-, medium-, and long-term outlook for global oil supply.

Puri emphasized the complementary nature of the relationship: As one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, India will remain a key driver of global energy demand for the foreseeable future. To ensure the country’s energy resilience, the minister called for ongoing dialogue between producers and consumers. He also urged OPEC to actively promote stability, transparency, and predictability in the markets.

Al Ghais described the dialogue with New Delhi, which was launched in 2015, as a strategic priority for OPEC. He praised India’s pragmatic and realistic approach to managing the energy transition, as well as the Indian government’s consistent commitment to diplomatic solutions on the international stage. A specific date for the 8th follow-up meeting in Vienna will be agreed upon shortly.

The Goals of OPEC, China, and India

Long-term growth in demand for crude oil is shifting noticeably from the West (Europe/U.S.) to Asia. For OPEC, it is vital to secure major consumers China and India as reliable customers in the long term. For years, OPEC has been warning that a too-rapid phase-out of fossil fuels or insufficient investment in oil projects will lead to future supply shortages and price shocks. It is seeking allies who will confirm the need for investment in fossil fuel infrastructure. Through direct dialogue with the largest consumer nations, OPEC aims to create transparency in order to better anticipate sudden fluctuations in demand and adjust production quotas accordingly.

China is heavily dependent on oil imports. A direct line of communication with OPEC secures physical supply chains and reduces the risk of supply disruptions. China strives not only to act as a mere buyer in international forums but also to actively shape the rules of global energy policy (“China’s Role in Global Energy Governance”). Extreme price swings harm the Chinese economy. This exchange helps China better forecast the long-term development of energy costs.

India’s economy is growing rapidly. High oil prices are straining India’s trade deficit and driving inflation in the country. India’s main goal is therefore an affordable, stable, and predictable oil price. Minister Puri explicitly calls for transparency and fair conditions. India uses the meetings to warn OPEC against artificial shortages and price-fixing that could harm developing countries. Through closer cooperation, India aims to strengthen its strategic oil reserves and the resilience of its own energy supply in the face of geopolitical crises.

All three parties share the overarching goal of avoiding volatility (price fluctuations) and ensuring planning certainty for the coming decades. While OPEC seeks to secure sales and investments, China and India are primarily fighting for security of supply and fair prices.

Disagreements Despite Shared Goals

Although press releases paint a harmonious picture, behind the scenes there are fundamental conflicts of interest between OPEC (sellers) and China and India (buyers). OPEC itself is seeking higher prices per barrel (ideally, from the perspective of many members, $80–$100) to finance national budgets and justify expensive new production projects. India and China want oil prices to be as low and stable as possible. High prices burden industry, make exports more expensive, and drive up domestic inflation. India’s Energy Minister Puri therefore regularly warns OPEC against tightening the reins too much through artificial production cuts. For years, India and China have criticized the so-called “Asian Premium”—a surcharge that OPEC countries traditionally impose on Asian buyers compared to European or U.S. customers. OPEC defends its flexible pricing structures as being driven by market and transportation factors. India has long demanded a “discount for bulk buyers” in this regard. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, India and China have imported massive amounts of heavily discounted crude oil from Russia to lower their energy costs and diversify their raw material base. Even though OPEC cooperates with Russia within the framework of OPEC+, the direct purchase of cheap Russian oil by Beijing and New Delhi means that OPEC members from the Middle East—especially the traditional Gulf states—have temporarily lost market share in Asia.

There is also potential for conflict regarding the green transition. China is investing rapidly in renewable energy, electric mobility, and hydrogen. While OPEC argues that oil must remain the primary driver of growth for many decades to come, China is on track to gradually pass the peak of its oil demand in the transportation sector. OPEC fears that hasty regulations and the shift to green technologies will lead to stranded assets (worthless fossil fuel facilities). It is urging China and India not to rush their phase-out of oil.

In short: OPEC wants price stability at a high level, while Asia demands price stability at a low level. China and India are using the dialogue to dissuade OPEC from making radical production cuts and to use their own supply options (including Russia and renewables) as bargaining chips.

OPEC