OPEC Fund Development Forum 2025: Global Partners Seek Ways to Build a Stronger Future

Hofburg, Vienna's former imperial residence, now serves as Europe's premier address for congresses and a hub for international diplomacy and organizations like OPEC. / Picture: © Dennis Jarvis/ Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

The forum, organized by the OPEC Fund for International Development, aims to strengthen partnerships, catalyze innovative financing, and accelerate the implementation of effective development projects. “Our vision is a world where sustainable development is a reality for all,” said Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, President of the OPEC Fund for International Development, in his invitation.

The OPEC Fund was established in 1976 by the member states of OPEC and has since provided more than US$27 billion for development projects in over 125 countries, with estimated total project costs of over US$200 billion. The organization, which has developed into a permanent development finance institution since 1981 and has also been active on the international capital markets since the end of 2022, focuses on South-South cooperation and support for the most disadvantaged regions and countries.

The agenda for the one-day forum is packed and focuses on four key areas of discussion that address the most pressing global issues:

Resource sustainability:Solutions at the intersection of energy, food, and water were explored to increase resilience and optimize resource use. The global transition to sustainable energy faces major challenges, including high initial investments and the need for comprehensive policy changes. The OPEC Fund has already co-financed projects such as the Kom Ombo solar power plant in Egypt (200 MW) and a 1.1 GW wind farm, also in Egypt, which improve energy supply while combating climate change.

Inclusive transitions: This area is dedicated to ensuring that small island developing states (SIDS), women, and remote communities have a voice in shaping a just and equitable energy transition. SIDS are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change and need tailored support for resilient development. Most recently, the OPEC Fund signed cooperation agreements with Grenada and the Solomon Islands to strengthen climate resilience and launched a new Island Resilience Facility.

Financing the future: The focus was on mobilizing national resources and private capital to promote sustainable development. Multilateral development banks play a crucial role in bridging financing gaps and attracting private investment in development projects. The forum aimed to identify ways to secure the necessary funds for long-term projects despite global financial market volatility.

Digital enablers and human capacity: The forum explored how technology can be used to boost development outcomes and build resilient economies. Digital transformation can help countries leapfrog traditional development paths and accelerate progress, particularly by improving access to technology and promoting digital skills.

Prominent speakers and guests, including HE Mohammed Aljadaan, Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as keynote speaker, and HE Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of Mauritania, as guest of honor, highlighted aspects of South-South cooperation. High-level representatives from institutions such as the Islamic Development Bank Group, the African Development Bank, and the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) also shared their perspectives, underscoring the importance of South-South cooperation in global development. Among the OPEC Fund's concrete achievements are the provision of water and sanitation facilities to over 11 million households and the creation of over 4 GW of power generation capacity.

The forum serves not only as a platform for exchanging perspectives but also as a catalyst for concrete action. Participants explored ways in which integrated solutions can drive a more equitable and sustainable future, particularly in light of global economic challenges, the climate crisis, and fragile statehood.

The OPEC Fund Development Forum 2025 is considered an important milestone in the run-up to the OPEC Fund's 50th anniversary in 2026 and will set the course for the organization's future efforts in international development cooperation.

