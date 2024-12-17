OMV Abandons Plans to Sell Exploration Business in New Zealand

The decision marks a significant change of course after OMV announced in February 2023 that it intended to sell its 100 percent stake in OMV New Zealand Limited and its 50 percent stake in SapuraOMV Upstream Sdn. Bhd. in Malaysia. These steps aimed to optimize the company's portfolio in line with the “Strategy 2030”. “After several reviews, we have concluded that OMV New Zealand Limited is better placed in OMV's portfolio,” explained the spokesperson.

Current decisions and background

On December 17, 2024, OMV officially announced that the sale process for 100% of the shares in OMV New Zealand Limited will not be pursued. The decision was made after a renewed review of the strategic direction and market conditions. OMV's Executive Board concluded that it would be more advantageous to retain OMV New Zealand Limited in the portfolio. The company did not comment on further details of the discussions or interested parties from the sale process.

Sale of the Malaysian shareholding completed

In contrast, the sale of the Malaysian investment in SapuraOMV Upstream Sdn. Bhd. has now been completed. The shares were sold to the French energy group TotalEnergies, which thus further expanded its position in the Asian region. This sale was implemented by OMV as part of its “Strategy 2030”, which provides for a reduction of shareholdings in the exploration and production (E&P) sector.

Failed attempt to sell in 2019

OMV had already attempted to sell its 69 percent stake in the Maari oil field to Jadestone Energy in 2019. The planned sale was to bring in 50 million US dollars. However, the transaction was canceled in 2022 as negotiations with the potential buyer did not develop as hoped. This experience may have influenced the recent decision to retain the shares in OMV New Zealand Limited.

Background and strategic considerations

OMV's U-turn fits into a wider picture of adapting corporate strategies in the global energy sector. In light of the ongoing discussions about climate protection and the transition to renewable energies, many energy companies are trying to diversify their portfolios and focus on more sustainable business areas. OMV also appears to be pursuing this with its “Strategy 2030”.

Originally, OMV wanted to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and focus more on chemical products and green energy. In this context, the sale of OMV New Zealand Limited was intended to help streamline the exploration and production portfolio. However, current market conditions and the potential strategic benefits of retaining the New Zealand subsidiary may have influenced the reconsideration of this decision.

Economic and environmental factors

In addition to strategic considerations, economic factors may also have played a role. The sale of fossil fuel assets has become more difficult due to the global transition to renewable energy. Companies that were previously interested in such deals would now have higher demands, which could delay or even prevent the divestment process.

In addition, production capacity in New Zealand could also play a role. New Zealand has strategically important resources and OMV has access to valuable exploration sites there. In light of rising energy prices and uncertainty in the global energy markets, the decision may have been made to retain control of these resources.

Criticism and perspectives

Environmental organizations may criticize OMV's decision as it continues to use fossil fuels instead of driving the transition to renewable energy. The New Zealand government has previously taken steps to limit the exploration of new fossil resources, which has led to tensions with energy companies in the past.

Nevertheless, the prospects for New Zealand's business remain open. If the energy market remains volatile, OMV could reconsider selling its assets in New Zealand in the long term. However, refraining from selling could prove advantageous if commodity prices rise and demand for fossil fuels temporarily picks up again.

