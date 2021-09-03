Sponsored Content
Number of Naturalizations in Austria Continues to Rise Despite Covid
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:05 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, naturalizations in Austria have increased in the first half of 2021. During this time Austria granted citizenship to 5,057 people. In the same period, however, Vienna experienced a decrease in the number of naturalizations. Read more about the details of this trend and how they vary among the federal states of Austria.
About 40 percent of the new Austrians were citizens of Turkey, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, the United States, or Israel before the naturalization. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Alexander Tuma
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, naturalizations in Austria have increased in the first half of 2021. In this period, Austria granted citizenship to 5,057 people. This included 693 people living abroad. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content