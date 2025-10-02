Nuclear Threat: Putin Does not Rule Out Strikes Against Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plants

Putin has threatened to attack Ukrainian nuclear power plants if Ukraine continues its alleged attacks on the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

President Putin made these comments at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, according to ORF. He accused the Ukrainian army of carrying out attacks on the area surrounding the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, destroying the last high-voltage power line in the process. “This is a dangerous game,” Putin warned,…