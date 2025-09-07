Sponsored Content
Negotiations on Iran's Nuclear Program: Tehran Hints at Concessions
Iran has signaled its willingness to limit its nuclear program under strict supervision, but in return is demanding the lifting of international sanctions.
According to Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Iran is prepared to impose restrictions on its nuclear program, but in return demands that sanctions against the country be lifted. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; sipo (https://www.flickr.com/photos/siposoft) / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0 DEED, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en)
This statement by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in a guest article for the British newspaper The Guardian underscores the fragile diplomatic situation, as reported by ORF. Araqchi warned that a failure of the current efforts could have “devastating consequences of unprecedented proportions.” Under these…
or Log In
Fast News Search