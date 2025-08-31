Despite UN Sanctions Looming, Iran Refuses to Make Further Concessions

A few weeks before the possible reintroduction of UN sanctions triggered by the so-called “snapback” mechanism, Iran reaffirms its opposition. Vice President Mohammed Resa Aref made it clear, as reported by ORF, that the Iranian people will not “back down or bow down” despite the threat of punitive measures.

E3 countries get serious

The decision by the E3 countries – Germany, France, and the UK – to activate the snapback mechanism in the UN Security Council marks a significant escalation in the nuclear dispute. According to reports by German broadcaster ZDF, the European countries deemed this step necessary because Tehran has repeatedly violated the provisions of the 2015 Vienna nuclear agreement. Observers consider the agreement, which was intended to prevent Iran from building a nuclear bomb, to have effectively failed.

Vice President Aref expressed legal concerns about the legitimacy of the E3 countries' move, as reported by ZDF. He also threatened “appropriate countermeasures” if the sanctions are actually reactivated within the next 30 days. What steps Iran is considering remains unclear. However, possible reactions could include further restrictions on cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) or even withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The “snapback” mechanism

The snapback mechanism allows for the automatic reimposition of all UN sanctions against Iran that were suspended under the nuclear agreement. Now that the E3 countries have activated the mechanism, a 30-day period is running. During this time, the UN Security Council would have to pass a resolution to continue the sanctions relief. However, since the UK and France initiated the process themselves, such a resolution is highly unlikely. The sanctions from 2006 to 2010 would thus automatically come back into force at the end of September.

Failed diplomacy and economic consequences

The latest nuclear talks, most recently in Geneva, ended without a breakthrough. The fronts remain hardened: Iran refuses to stop enriching uranium, while Western countries consider the production of nearly weapons-grade uranium at 60% to be cause for concern. Experts see the sanctions as further isolating Iran, which has already intensified its economic and military relations with Russia and China. China is unofficially considered the most important buyer of Iranian oil. The diplomatic impasse and the threat of comprehensive UN sanctions are fueling concerns about further escalation in the region.