IAEA General Conference 2025: Nuclear Science and Diplomacy in Uncertain Times

In her speech at the opening of the conference on September 15, Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger emphasized the central importance of the IAEA in a world marked by “fear of mistrust” and “hope in science.” She underscored the organization's impartial and tireless work as a practical example of international cooperation.

A key concern for the foreign minister was nuclear safety. She called on all parties to the conflict to refrain from direct and indirect military attacks on civilian nuclear facilities. She specifically mentioned the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine and called on Russia to immediately cease all “irresponsible activities” around the facility. Meinl-Reisinger also spoke out in favor of a diplomatic solution to the nuclear dispute with Iran and appealed to Tehran to restore full cooperation with the IAEA by the end of September. She emphasized that progress on nuclear disarmament was more urgent than ever and reaffirmed Austria's long-standing commitment to a paradigm shift away from nuclear weapons.

Change of leadership and landmark decisions

An important item on the conference agenda was the election of eleven new members to the 35-member IAEA Board of Governors for the period 2025–2027. The newly elected countries are: Belgium, Chile, Jordan, Lithuania, Niger, Peru, the Philippines, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, and Togo. This Board, which, together with the annual General Assembly, determines the IAEA's policy, has elected Australian Ambassador Ian David Grainge Biggs as its new chair for the coming year. Biggs, an experienced diplomat with 40 years of professional experience, will replace his predecessor, Matilda Aku Alomatu Osei-Agyeman from Ghana.

Atoms for Water: Innovative solutions to a global problem

This year's Science Forum, themed “Atoms for Water,” focused on the crucial role of nuclear science in addressing the global water crisis. In the face of climate change, growing populations, and environmental pollution, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi emphasized that nuclear techniques can help to better understand, manage, and protect water resources. Experts discussed how isotope hydrology and other nuclear methods can be used to monitor water sources and detect contamination at an early stage.

A new chapter in science communication

Another highlight was the grand opening of the new IAEA Visitor Center in Seibersdorf near Vienna. With 33 interactive exhibits, the center offers an immersive experience that illustrates the diverse applications of nuclear technology—from health and agriculture to energy and cultural heritage. Grossi described the opening as “the beginning of a new chapter in science communication and education” aimed at reaching students, researchers, and the general public.

The conference, which was attended by over 40 accredited journalists from 26 media outlets, once again demonstrated the growing importance of the IAEA as a key authority on nuclear safety, diplomacy, and technological innovation.

