Norwegian Aker BP and Austrian OMV Cooperate for CO2 Storage License
Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP ASA and the Norwegian offshoot of Austria's OMV AS have signed a cooperation agreement on carbon capture and storage (CCS). As a result, both companies have been granted a license under CO2 storage regulations on the Norwegian continental shelf.
The license awarded to Aker BP and OMV is located in the Norwegian North Sea and will be named "Poseidon". Aker BP has a 60% interest and OMV (Norge) AS has a 40% interest in the license, which will be operated by Aker BP. The license is tied to a work program that includes 3D seismic and a drilling or abandonment decision by 2025.
The Poseidon license could allow the storage of more than 5 million tons of CO2 per year. The plan is to inject CO2 captured from several identified industrial emitters in northwestern Europe, including several Borealis sites in Europe.
Aker BP and OMV (Norge) AS, as Poseidon partners, have entered into a cooperation agreement with Höegh LNG to provide the maritime CO2 infrastructure required to collect, bundle, and transport the CO2 from emitters on the European continent to the Norwegian continental shelf. Höegh LNG has developed cost-effective marine CCS solutions based on its experience as one of the world's largest and most technically advanced operators of LNG infrastructure, which includes a floating storage and regasification terminals, such as the three floating LNG import terminals completed in Germany last year.
Aker BP is exploring the possibilities of CO2 storage on the Norwegian continental shelf as a potential new business opportunity and possible long-term decarbonization lever for Aker BP. The award of the Poseidon license is the first milestone in the evaluation and maturation of CO2 storage resources to support the deployment of CCS in Northwest Europe. Aker BP has extensive expertise in reservoir management, drilling, and logistics offshore Norway.
OMV is aiming to become carbon neutral by 2050 and is contributing its extensive expertise in "Exploration & Production" to the collaboration. The company has set itself the strategic goal of storing 5 million tons of CO2 annually by 2030. OMV (Norge) AS has built up reservoir expertise through its exploration activities and partnerships in important production fields on the Norwegian continental shelf.