Ex-OMV Chief Doubts Policy Statements on Russian Gas Pullout
Russian gas supplies to Austria are currently causing discussions. While the Austrian government wants to do without gas supplies from Russia altogether by 2027, OMV refers to long-term contracts.
These long-term contracts provide for the purchase of Russian gas until 2040. Most recently, Austria's dependence on Russian gas increased again, with 70 percent of gas coming from Russia in December. This is almost as much as before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
According to the news channel Puls24, Chancellor Karl Nehammer referred to not knowing OMV's contract with Russian Gazprom. For ex-OMV head Gerhard Roiss, on the other hand, this is difficult to understand, as reported by ORF. After all, the Republic of Austria holds more than 30 percent of OMV via the holding company ÖBAG and is represented on the OMV Supervisory Board.
A contract worth several billion euros and a term of more than ten years should be known to the supervisory board, Roiss said according to ORF. "The probability that the supervisory board has not dealt with this is close to zero," said a person familiar with the situation.
ÖBAG does not have the contracts, the ORF said, referring to a statement by ÖBAG. Roiss, on the other hand, said he expected "that with such contracts and such risk dimensions, the supervisory board would ask and have the contract presented to it." Without transparency, however, it is unclear whether an early exit is legally impossible or fails due to political will, Roiss said.
OMV, on the other hand, is not thinking of giving up Russian gas. The contracts would provide for purchase obligations. Therefore, it would make sense to use this gas, referred to in a written statement by OMV, according to ORF.
Roiss said, according to ORF, that he saw the government as having a duty: "You have to look the problem in the eye." There is gas from Norway, LNG options via Rotterdam and Italy, and own gas, he said. But the government needs to start looking the problem in the eye and looking for solutions, he said. But that is likely to cost a lot more money than claiming not to know the contracts, Roiss said.
About Gerhard Roiss
Gerhard Roiss was Vice Chairman from 2001 to 2011 and Chairman of the Executive Board of the Austrian oil, gas and chemicals group OMV from 2011 to 2015.
In September 2022, Roiss testified in the ÖVP corruption investigation committee. The Faymann II government (Dec. 16, 2013, to May 9, 2016) under Werner Faymann (SPÖ) and Michael Spindelegger (ÖVP) had signed lucrative contracts (including between energy companies OMV and Gazprom) in spring 2014, less than a quarter after Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in violation of international law.
Roiss said OMV had been pushed in this direction against its misgivings. But after automotive entrepreneur Siegfried Wolf became head of the supervisory board of state-owned ÖBAG in 2014, Roiss had been told he wanted to part ways, he said. Rainer Seele, formerly Chairman of the Board of Wintershall, became his successor. Roiss had relied heavily on gas from Norway. A second third was to come from Romania, and the third from Austrian deposits and Russia. Against his will, he said, negotiations had been held on a stake in the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline and, without his knowledge, on swapping Norwegian gas fields for a stake in Russia. Fortunately, the Norwegian government had stopped this planned swap, otherwise, Austria would today be dependent on Russian gas for 90 or 95 percent instead of 80 percent.
Russia's gas and Europe
Dependence on Russia for gas in Europe has increased over the past decade. As reported by DerStandard, Gas consumption in Austria increased by one-fifth between 2014 and 2021, domestic production volumes have halved, and supplies from Germany and the Netherlands have fallen dramatically - from the Netherlands, for example, because the largest gas field there, Groningen, is being closed.
There are many reasons for this, ranging from ecological to political to economic considerations. Many of Europe’s gas fields are aging and becoming increasingly expensive to maintain. This has led to a decrease in production from Europe’s gas fields, creating a need for alternative sources of gas. This circumstance was used by Russia, which invested heavily in infrastructure and technology that allows it to deliver gas to Europe safely and efficiently. This has made Russia a more attractive partner for European countries. But since the war in Ukraine, the debate between sanctions and gas is of serious relevance in Europe.