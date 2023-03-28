Austrian OMV Declares Exit from Russian Gas as "Extremely Difficult"
The CEO of the Austrian energy group OMV, Alfred Stern, currently sees hardly any possibility to get out of the Russian business with natural gas. He also sees no alternative to fossil fuels in the short term and talked about relations with Asia-Pacific.
The European Commission is currently working on a plan to make the EU independent of Russian energy imports by 2027. The supply agreement for Austria, on the other hand, runs until 2040. The Alpine country purchased 79 percent of its natural gas from Russia in February.
According to CEO Alfred Stern, Austrian energy group OMV can currently hardly get out of its Russian natural gas deals. The fact that OMV continues to purchase natural gas from Russia based on existing supply contracts is "in compliance with sanctions and the law," Stern stressed, as reported by ORF. "We don't have the luxury of refusing gas from legitimate sources of supply - especially also when we have contracts that oblige us to take it," he said.
The situation is different with oil, he said. People had already removed Russian oil from OMV refineries before the sanctions took effect, he said, and they also do not import Russian oil products such as diesel.
The OMV CEO has no sympathy for the repeated demand for disclosure of the supply contracts with the Russian Gazprom Group. As reported by the Austrian business magazine Trend, Stern said, "The gas contracts are contracts under private law, which - as is also usual with such contracts - contain a confidentiality clause. This means that if we as OMV unilaterally disclose such contracts, we will be in breach of contract."
He added that the OMV Supervisory Board was informed about the content of the contracts, but was bound to confidentiality, as was the Executive Board. The Austrian state holds a 31.5 percent stake in OMV, but according to the Stock Corporation Act, all owners must be treated equally therefore no exceptions can be made and only some of the owners can be informed about the content of the contracts.
On the other hand, the partly state-owned OMV would like to divest its stake in Russia's Yuzhno-Russkoye gas field, Stern stressed. But that would require not only finding a buyer but also obtaining approvals from Moscow, he said. "That is extremely difficult at the moment because of the legal situation," he said, according to ORF.
Asia and OMV
Where OMV wants to exit soon, however, is in oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) in Malaysia and New Zealand. Here, the interest of possible buyers is currently being explored, the OMV CEO said, as reported by the Austrian business magazine Trend.
In the Asia-Pacific region, OMV produces 59,000 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day or about 15 percent of OMV's total production of 392,000 boe per day. It was determined "that we don't see any possibility at all to somehow bring the gas from there to our core markets in Europe." OMV's strategy is not only to produce and sell oil and gas but also to process it.
Fossil Fuels Exit and OMV
OMV CEO Alfred Stern does not see oil and gas as a growth market in Europe, Trend reported, but people will still be able to fill up on gasoline and diesel at OMV in the future, and natural gas will still be needed. "Of course, you can ask OMV to get out of oil and gas today. I can close my refinery tomorrow, I can close all the wells - then OMV will be gone, too," Stern said. However, he added, OMV generates 1.6 percent of Austria's gross national product.