Norway as a New Key Partner for Austria in Energy and Climate Protection

Nehammer stressed the importance of security of supply and expressed the desire to reduce dependence on Russian gas. He thanked Norway for its loyal support, especially by increasing its gas production to supply the EU in times of crisis. A further step in this direction is a new contract between OMV and Norwegian gas company Equinor, which guarantees Austria the supply of billions of cubic meters of gas from October 1.

At a joint meeting, it was emphasized how Norway and Austria could cooperate in the fight against climate change. A key element of this cooperation could be geological CO2 storage. This technology, which involves pumping CO2 into geological storage facilities, has been in use in Norway for more than 30 years. During his visit, Nehammer toured a CCS project near Oslo, underscoring the growing focus on this technology.

Both countries recognize the urgency and need for renewable technologies, including green hydrogen. Prime Minister Støre advocated building possible pipelines to transport hydrogen and suggested that CO2 could be brought to Norway for storage. Norway, known for its controversial CO2 capture and storage technology, is seen by many as an important model in the fight against climate change.

In addition to energy and climate issues, European security, particularly about Ukraine, was also on the agenda. The message from both heads of state was clear: openness to technology and friendliness to research are key elements in successfully meeting future challenges.

Government of Norway

Federal Chancellery of Austria