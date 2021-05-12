Sponsored Content
New NATO Liaison Office in Vienna
Published: Yesterday; 11:00
The NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg and Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg have signed the headquarters agreement for the NATO Liaison Office in Vienna.
NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (right) and Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (left) in Brussels. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
On the fringes of the meeting of European Foreign Ministers, Alexander Schallenberg visited the NATO headquarters in Brussels. …
