Sponsored Content
New Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia Presents Credentials
Sponsored Content
The new Ambassador of Latvia to Austria, H.E. Ms. Guna Japiņa, presented her credentials to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. Read more about Ambassador Japiņa and her discussion with President Van der Bellen.
Ambassador of Latvia to Austria, Guna Japiņa (right), presents her credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (left). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to Austria, H.E. Ms. Guna Japiņa, presented her credentials to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Austria (September 16)
New Permanent Representative of Chile to the United Nations Office at Vienna Presents her Credentials (August 11)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content