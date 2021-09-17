Sponsored Content
New Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan Presents Credentials
Sponsored Content
The new Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Austria, H.E. Mr. Rovshan Sadigbayli, presented his credentials to the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. He is also the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the International Organizations in Vienna. Learn more about the new ambassador.
The new Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Austria, Rovshan Sadigbayli (right), presents his credentials to Austrian President, Alexander Van der Bellen (left). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Austria, H.E. Mr. Rovshan Sadigbayli, presented his credentials to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen.
Ambassador Sadigbayli also recently presented his credentials to the heads of the international organizations in Vienna, making him the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the International Organizations in Vienna. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Austria (September 16)
Ambassador of New Zealand Presents Credentials to International Organizations in Vienna (September 14)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content