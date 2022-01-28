"National Carrier" in German Ownership is Proud to Fly the Austrian Olympic Team to Beijing

The "Austrian Airlines" aircraft with flight number OS63, chartered by the Austrian Olympic Team, took off from Vienna Airport to bring athletes including comprehensive equipment non-stop to Beijing.

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially the XXIV Olympic Winter Games and commonly known as Beijing 2022, is an international winter multi-sport event scheduled to take place from 4 to 20 February 2022 in Beijing, Yanqing and Chongli in the PR of China. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Original author: Pierre de Coubertin (1863-1937), Public Domain

Exactly 30 years ago, in 1992, Austrian Airlines took top Austrian athletes to the Olympic Winter Games in Albertville for the first time.

This was followed by flights to Lillehammer (1994), Nagano (1998), Salt Lake City (2002), Turin (2006), Vancouver (2010), Sochi (2014), Pyeongchang (2018) and now Beijing. 

