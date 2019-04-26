Mobile Bank N26 Invests in Tech Centre in Vienna

Economics Minister Schramböck with N26 founder Valentin Stalf (l) and Austria Managing Director Georg Hauer (r) / Picture: © BMDW Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs / Philipp Hartberger

N26 announced the opening of a new technology and innovation centre in Vienna.

This was announced today by CEO Valentin Stalf and General Manager for Austria, Georg Hauer, at a press conference together with Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck.

With the new Tech Center in Vienna, N26 will strengthen its already 350-strong product and technology team in Berlin, Barcelona and New York.

Among other things, the team in Vienna will advance the further development of state-of-the-art security systems through the use of artificial intelligence, for example to identify unwanted transactions even faster and thus prevent fraud.

The further development of risk scoring in real time and the verification of card payments based on smartphone geodata are also planned.

In addition, new product and service offerings are to be developed from Vienna for the more than 2.5 million N26 customers worldwide.

In addition to the expansion of personalized customer service, this includes the further development of peer-to-peer payments and shared accounts so that bills can be shared even more easily among friends.

With the technology location in Vienna, N26 is underpinning its strategy of continuously growing as a company and attracting the world's best minds from technology and digitisation.

Within the last twelve months, the company has tripled its workforce. By the end of 2019, the team is expected to grow from 1,000 to 1,500 employees.

In addition to the headquarters in Berlin and the office in Barcelona, Vienna will be the third technology and innovation location in Europe.

N26 thus contributes to making Europe even more attractive for the best IT specialists from all over the world.

"With the new location in Vienna, we are investing in our technological lead and sharpening our profile as one of the most attractive employers in the European tech sector," says Valentin Stalf, CEO and co-founder of N26.

Vienna had prevailed in the race with other European cities partly because of its high quality of life - a decisive factor in attracting highly qualified talent from all over the world.

Georg Hauer, General Manager Austria at N26: "Vienna has seen incredible progress over the last five years.

There has been an enormous increase in awareness of the future significance of Austrian digital companies.

In addition, there is the high labour potential in Vienna: the Technical University in Vienna, but also those in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, already offer a high level of teaching."

"We are particularly proud to return with the Innovation Centre to the place where the two founders, Valentin Stalf and Maximilian Tayenthal, developed the idea for N26, the mobile bank.

Austria has always been one of N26's two home markets. No other country has more N26 users relative to its population than Austria," Hauer continues.

"We want to promote digital business models and bring added value to Austria.

This Tech Center combines both goals and creates up to 300 highly qualified jobs.

The Federal Government is committed to location-friendly measures, digitization and innovation, which are also perceived abroad. With this in mind: Welcome home to N26," says Digital and Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck, whose department has been responsible for the location decision in recent months. N26 built the bank of the future and makes banking simple and transparent.

Thanks to state-of-the-art technology and without a branch network, N26 has a significantly lower cost structure and passes these cost advantages on to its customers.

With a mobile bank account with no hidden fees, N26 has already won over more than 2.5 million customers in 24 European countries and will be launched in the USA this year.