Sponsored
Article Tools

Meinl Bank Rebranding - Anglo Austrian Bank Launches with Negative Result of EUR 4.5 Mio

Published: Yesterday; 16:00 · (Vindobona)

As part of a rebranding, Meinl Bank of Julius Meinl V (59) has renamed itself Anglo Austrian Bank and is relaunching its operations in Vienna with 49 employees in order to respond to the increased demand for qualified asset management in the countries of the former Danube Monarchy and to provide clients with a bridge to the countries and financial markets of Western Europe.

This article includes a total of 261 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Banking Industry, Julius Meinl, Meinl Bank, AAB Anglo Austrian Bank AG
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter