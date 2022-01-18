Meet the New Mongolian Ambassador to Austria, H.E. Mr. Tsengeg Mijiddorj

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: January 18, 2022; 16:22 ♦ (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of Mongolia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Tsengeg Mijiddorj, presented his credentials to President Van der Bellen. Learn more about Ambassador Mijiddorj.

New Ambassador of Mongolia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Tsengeg Mijiddorj (right), presents his credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (left). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / HBF

The new Ambassador of Mongolia to the Republic of Austria, H.E. Mr. Tsengeg Mijiddorj, recently presented his credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

During this meeting, Ambassador Mijiddorj conveyed the greetings of President of Mongolia Mr. Khurelsukh Ukhnaa to President Van der Bellen. …

