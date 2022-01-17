Sponsored Content
Meet the New Italian Ambassador to Austria, H.E. Mr. Stefano Beltrame
The new Ambassador of Italy to Austria, H.E. Mr. Stefano Beltrame, presented his credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. Learn more about the new ambassador.
New Ambassador of Italy to Austria H.E. Stefano Beltrame (right) presents his credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (left). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / HBF
H.E. Mr. Stefano Beltrame presented his credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, officially making him the new Ambassador of Italy to Austria.
Ambassador Beltrame is succeeding H.E. Sergio Barbanti. …
