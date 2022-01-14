Meet the New Canadian Ambassador to Austria, H.E. Mr. Troy Barry Lulashnyk

The new Ambassador of Canada to Austria, H.E. Mr. Troy Barry Lulashnyk, presented his credentials to President Van der Bellen. Learn more about Mr. Lulashnyk.

The new Ambassador of Canada to Austria, H.E. Troy Lulashnyk (right), presents his credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (left). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / HBF

The new Ambassador of Canada to Austria, H.E. Mr. Troy Lulashnyk, presented his credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Mr. Lulashnyk is succeeding H.E. Heidi Hulan as Canada’s ambassador to Austria. …

