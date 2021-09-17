Sponsored Content
Meet the New Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic
The new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Austria, H.E. Mr. Tolendy Makeyev, presented his credentials to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. Ambassador Makeyev is also the Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the International Organizations in Vienna. Learn more about him.
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Austria, Tolendy Makeyev (right), presents his credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (left). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
The new Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Austria, H.E. Mr. Tolendy Makeyev, recently presented his credentials to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen.
Ambassador Makeyev is also the Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the International Organizations in Vienna, and he recently presented his credentials to the heads of the international organizations in Vienna. …
