Meet the New Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Austria: H.E. Ms. Morakot Sriswasdi
Published: Yesterday; 16:22 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Austria, H.E. Ms. Morakot Sriswasdi presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Austria, H.E. Ms. Morakot Sriswasdi. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Karlovits, Bauer und Heinschink / HBF
On June 14, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Austria, H.E. Ms. Morakot Sriswasdi, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of her letter of accreditation.
H.E. Ms. Morakot Sriswasdi was accompanied by Mrs. Thitiporn…
