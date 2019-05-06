Sponsored
Article Tools
Meet Thailand's New Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna: H.E. Ms. Morakot Sriswasdi
Published: May 6, 2019; 17:58 · (Vindobona)
The new Permanent Representative of Thailand to the International Organizations in Vienna, Morakot Sriswasdi, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) and to Yukiya Amano, IAEA Director General.
H.E. Ms. Morakot Sriswasdi, the new Permanent Representative of Thailand presents Credentials / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma (CC BY 2.0)
During her career, Ms. Morakot Sriswasdi, who is also the Ambassador of Thailand to Austria, has served in various capacities, among them:
- Deputy Director-General, Department of International Organizations (2015-2019);
- Director, Peace, Security and Disarmament Division, Department of International Organizations (2013);
- Minister Counsellor, Permanent Mission of Thailand to Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (2010);
- Counsellor, Office of the Minister (2009);
- Counsellor, Division of International Economic Policy, Department of International Economic Affairs (2006);
- Acting Secretary, Department of International Economic Affairs (2005);
- First Secretary, Department of International Organizations (2003);
- First Secretary, Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs (2001);
- First Secretary, Embassy and Permanent Mission to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna (1997);
- Second Secretary, Department of International Organizations (1994);
- Third Secretary, Department of Information (1990);
- Attaché, Department of ASEAN Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (1988);
- Political and Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Thai News Agency (1987).
Ms. Sriswasdi holds a Bachelor of Political Science from Chulalongkom University, a Master's in Development Studies from the Institute of Social Sciences in The Hague, a Master's in Human Resource Management from Mahidol University and a Post-Graduate Diploma in International Economics from the University of Sussex.
Fast News Search