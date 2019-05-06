Meet Thailand's New Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna: H.E. Ms. Morakot Sriswasdi

H.E. Ms. Morakot Sriswasdi, the new Permanent Representative of Thailand presents Credentials / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma (CC BY 2.0)

During her career, Ms. Morakot Sriswasdi, who is also the Ambassador of Thailand to Austria, has served in various capacities, among them:

Deputy Director-General, Department of International Organizations (2015-2019);

Director, Peace, Security and Disarmament Division, Department of International Organizations (2013);

Minister Counsellor, Permanent Mission of Thailand to Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (2010);

Counsellor, Office of the Minister (2009);

Counsellor, Division of International Economic Policy, Department of International Economic Affairs (2006);

Acting Secretary, Department of International Economic Affairs (2005);

First Secretary, Department of International Organizations (2003);

First Secretary, Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs (2001);

First Secretary, Embassy and Permanent Mission to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna (1997);

Second Secretary, Department of International Organizations (1994);

Third Secretary, Department of Information (1990);

Attaché, Department of ASEAN Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (1988);

Political and Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Thai News Agency (1987).

Ms. Sriswasdi holds a Bachelor of Political Science from Chulalongkom University, a Master's in Development Studies from the Institute of Social Sciences in The Hague, a Master's in Human Resource Management from Mahidol University and a Post-Graduate Diploma in International Economics from the University of Sussex.