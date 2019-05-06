Article Tools

Meet Thailand's New Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna: H.E. Ms. Morakot Sriswasdi

Published: May 6, 2019; 17:58 · (Vindobona)

The new Permanent Representative of Thailand to the International Organizations in Vienna, Morakot Sriswasdi, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) and to Yukiya Amano, IAEA Director General.

H.E. Ms. Morakot Sriswasdi, the new Permanent Representative of Thailand presents Credentials / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma (CC BY 2.0)

During her career, Ms. Morakot Sriswasdi, who is also the Ambassador of Thailand to Austria, has served in various capacities, among them:

  • Deputy Director-General, Department of International Organizations (2015-2019);
  • Director, Peace, Security and Disarmament Division, Department of International Organizations (2013);
  • Minister Counsellor, Permanent Mission of Thailand to Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (2010);
  • Counsellor, Office of the Minister (2009);
  • Counsellor, Division of International Economic Policy, Department of International Economic Affairs (2006);
  • Acting Secretary, Department of International Economic Affairs (2005);
  • First Secretary, Department of International Organizations (2003);
  • First Secretary, Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs (2001);
  • First Secretary, Embassy and Permanent Mission to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna (1997);
  • Second Secretary, Department of International Organizations (1994);
  • Third Secretary, Department of Information (1990);
  • Attaché, Department of ASEAN Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (1988);
  • Political and Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Thai News Agency (1987).

Ms. Sriswasdi holds a Bachelor of Political Science from Chulalongkom University, a Master's in Development Studies from the Institute of Social Sciences in The Hague, a Master's in Human Resource Management from Mahidol University and a Post-Graduate Diploma in International Economics from the University of Sussex.

