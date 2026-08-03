Meet Edwin Afande, the Kenyan Ambassador to Austria and to the United Nations
Edwin Afande, an experienced diplomat, has been serving for some time now as Kenya’s new Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna and as Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to the Republic of Austria.
In May, Edwin Afande presented his credentials to Monica Juma, Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna (UNOV). He had already been accredited as ambassador to Austria in March.
In his new role, the diplomat has set clear priorities: Under his leadership, Kenya is seeking to expand its cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The focus is on combating illicit drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, money laundering, and terrorism. In addition, Afande represents Kenya’s interests in disarmament and peace initiatives at the multilateral level.
Sports Diplomacy and Engagement with the Diaspora
In addition to multilateral negotiations at UN headquarters, Afande is deeply committed to fostering bilateral relations and engaging with the Kenyan diaspora. He made a particularly significant gesture by meeting with Sabrina Wanjiku Simader, an alpine ski racer living in Austria who made history as the first Kenyan Olympic alpine skier. The meeting underscores Kenya’s efforts to strategically use sports diplomacy to strengthen ties with the diaspora.
H.E. Amb. Edwin Afande had the opportunity to engage with Austrian-based Kenyan Olympic Alpine Skier Sabrina Wanjiku Simader, building on Kenya‘s ongoing efforts in Sports diplomacy, particularly amongst the Diaspora. pic.twitter.com/lxnYwMZN3l— Kenya Embassy/Permanent Mission Vienna (@KenyaEmbVienna) June 18, 2026
An Impressive Diplomatic Career
A married father of one son, he looks back on over three decades in the Kenyan Foreign Service. He completed postgraduate studies in armed conflict and peace studies at the University of Nairobi, holds a Master of Arts in Diplomatic Studies from the University of Leicester (UK), and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Howard University in Washington, D.C. (USA).
More information about Mr. Afande:
|Personal Details
|Date of Birth
|November 3, 1966
|Marital Status
|Married, one son
|Professional Career
|2026 – Present
|Embassy / Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kenya, Vienna
Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to the Federal Republic of Austria & Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Other International Organisations in Vienna
|2024 – 2025
|Kenya High Commission, London, United Kingdom
Ambassador / Deputy High Commissioner & Ag. High Commissioner
|2022 – 2023
|Kenya Embassy, Beijing, China
Ambassador / Deputy Head of Mission & Chargé d’Affaires
|2021 – 2022
|Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nairobi, Kenya
Director, Bilateral & Political Affairs
|2019 – 2020
|Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nairobi, Kenya
Director, Office of the Chief Administrative Secretary
|2013 – 2019
|Kenya High Commission, Ottawa, Canada (Accreditation to Cuba)
Counsellor (Political Affairs) and Head of Chancery
|2010 – 2013
|Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Trade, Nairobi, Kenya
Assistant Director, Foreign Service
|2006 – 2010
|Kenya High Commission, Lusaka, Zambia (Accreditation to Malawi)
Counsellor
|2003 – 2006
|Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nairobi, Kenya
Senior Foreign Service Officer, Asia and Multilateral Diplomacy Desk
Attached to South Sudan Peace Talks, Naivasha, Kenya (2004 – 2005)
|2002 – 2003
|Kenya High Commission, Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania
Second Secretary (Political)
|1997 – 2002
|Kenya Embassy, Bonn & Berlin, Germany (Accreditation to Romania & Bulgaria)
Third Secretary
|1995 – 1997
|Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nairobi, Kenya
Assistant Secretary (Africa Desk, Protocol Division)
|Education
|2012 – 2013
|University of Nairobi, Nairobi, Kenya
Postgraduate Studies in Armed Conflict and Peace Studies
|1995 – 1996
|University of Leicester, Leicester, United Kingdom
Master of Arts in Diplomatic Studies (British Council Chevening Scholar)
|1988 – 1992
|Howard University, Washington D.C., USA
Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
Presidential Chancellery of Austria
UNIS United Nations Information Service