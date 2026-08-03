Meet Edwin Afande, the Kenyan Ambassador to Austria and to the United Nations

Nairobi is also pushing for stronger international cooperation with his excellency Mr. Edwin Afande. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Klima & Pusch/HBF

In May, Edwin Afande presented his credentials to Monica Juma, Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna (UNOV). He had already been accredited as ambassador to Austria in March.

In his new role, the diplomat has set clear priorities: Under his leadership, Kenya is seeking to expand its cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The focus is on combating illicit drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, money laundering, and terrorism. In addition, Afande represents Kenya’s interests in disarmament and peace initiatives at the multilateral level.

Sports Diplomacy and Engagement with the Diaspora

In addition to multilateral negotiations at UN headquarters, Afande is deeply committed to fostering bilateral relations and engaging with the Kenyan diaspora. He made a particularly significant gesture by meeting with Sabrina Wanjiku Simader, an alpine ski racer living in Austria who made history as the first Kenyan Olympic alpine skier. The meeting underscores Kenya’s efforts to strategically use sports diplomacy to strengthen ties with the diaspora.

H.E. Amb. Edwin Afande had the opportunity to engage with Austrian-based Kenyan Olympic Alpine Skier Sabrina Wanjiku Simader, building on Kenya‘s ongoing efforts in Sports diplomacy, particularly amongst the Diaspora. pic.twitter.com/lxnYwMZN3l — Kenya Embassy/Permanent Mission Vienna (@KenyaEmbVienna) June 18, 2026

An Impressive Diplomatic Career

A married father of one son, he looks back on over three decades in the Kenyan Foreign Service. He completed postgraduate studies in armed conflict and peace studies at the University of Nairobi, holds a Master of Arts in Diplomatic Studies from the University of Leicester (UK), and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Howard University in Washington, D.C. (USA).

More information about Mr. Afande:

Personal Details Date of Birth November 3, 1966 Marital Status Married, one son Professional Career 2026 – Present Embassy / Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kenya, Vienna

Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to the Federal Republic of Austria & Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Other International Organisations in Vienna 2024 – 2025 Kenya High Commission, London, United Kingdom

Ambassador / Deputy High Commissioner & Ag. High Commissioner 2022 – 2023 Kenya Embassy, Beijing, China

Ambassador / Deputy Head of Mission & Chargé d’Affaires 2021 – 2022 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nairobi, Kenya

Director, Bilateral & Political Affairs 2019 – 2020 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nairobi, Kenya

Director, Office of the Chief Administrative Secretary 2013 – 2019 Kenya High Commission, Ottawa, Canada (Accreditation to Cuba)

Counsellor (Political Affairs) and Head of Chancery 2010 – 2013 Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Trade, Nairobi, Kenya

Assistant Director, Foreign Service 2006 – 2010 Kenya High Commission, Lusaka, Zambia (Accreditation to Malawi)

Counsellor 2003 – 2006 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nairobi, Kenya

Senior Foreign Service Officer, Asia and Multilateral Diplomacy Desk

Attached to South Sudan Peace Talks, Naivasha, Kenya (2004 – 2005) 2002 – 2003 Kenya High Commission, Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Second Secretary (Political) 1997 – 2002 Kenya Embassy, Bonn & Berlin, Germany (Accreditation to Romania & Bulgaria)

Third Secretary 1995 – 1997 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nairobi, Kenya

Assistant Secretary (Africa Desk, Protocol Division) Education 2012 – 2013 University of Nairobi, Nairobi, Kenya

Postgraduate Studies in Armed Conflict and Peace Studies 1995 – 1996 University of Leicester, Leicester, United Kingdom

Master of Arts in Diplomatic Studies (British Council Chevening Scholar) 1988 – 1992 Howard University, Washington D.C., USA

Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

UNIS United Nations Information Service

Embassy of Keyna Vienna