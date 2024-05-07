Medical Research Cooperation between Austria and France

This agreement, which was concluded between the French Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM) and the Austrian Wolfgang Pauli Institute (WPI), marks the beginning of an increased exchange of researchers and knowledge. / Picture: © French and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

INSERM, the leading French institute for health and medical research, serves numerous university hospitals in France and is known for its mixed institutes, which cooperate with other major research institutions such as INRIA and CNRS. The WPI, on the other hand, is an Austrian elite institute that has been a leader in the fields of STEM and life sciences since 2001 and works closely with universities in application-oriented basic research.

An academic community that transcends borders

The framework agreement provides for three to five French guest researchers to come to Austria each year to work at the cooperating universities for six to 24 months. This transfer of the workplace enables an intensive scientific exchange, which not only advances the researchers involved, but also medical science as a whole.

High-ranking representatives from five Austrian universities were also present at the signing ceremony, including Michaela Fritz (MedUni Vienna), Sebastian Schütze (Uni Vienna), Peter Ertl (TU Vienna), Alberta Bonanni (JKU Linz) and Wolfgang Fleischhacker (MedUni Innsbruck), who signed letters of support together with the President of the WPI, Georg Gottlob. These documents symbolize the broad acceptance and support within the academic community for this international cooperation project.

The ceremony was also attended by key political players such as Barbara Weitgruber and Elmar Pichl from the Austrian Ministry of Science, which actively promotes such international collaborations. The management of the WPI, including Scientific and Managing Director Norbert Mauser and Administrative Director Stefanie Preuss, were also present, as was Vice President Sofia Kantorovich.

Concrete projects already underway

During the event, specific agreements were also signed between scientists from both countries who are already working together on specific projects. These include Loic Dupré (INSERM Toulouse), Stéphan Avril (INSERM St. Etienne), Kaan Boztug (St. Anna Children's Hospital), Georg Stary and Wolfgang P. Weninger (MedUni Vienna) and Christian Hellmich (TU Vienna).

This cooperation not only sends out a strong signal for international scientific exchange but also strengthens Austria as a scientific location and the European research landscape as a whole.

