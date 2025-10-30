Luxury Hotel Mandarin Oriental Opened in Vienna

The new hotel is moving into the listed, extensively renovated former commercial court, a magnificent Art Nouveau building dating from 1908 and designed by Alfred Keller. General Manager Mario Habicher describes the concept, as reported by OE24, “Our goal is to create a place that is both a retreat for international travelers and a meeting place for locals who appreciate the extraordinary. The historic Art Nouveau building on Riemergasse provides the ideal setting for this.”

The hotel offers a total of 138 rooms and suites – including 86 rooms and 52 suites – that combine modern comfort with timeless Viennese charm. Multifunctional conference rooms and an elegant 140 m² ballroom are available for events. In addition to luxurious accommodation, guests and external visitors can enjoy a comprehensive 700 m² spa area with seven treatment rooms, an indoor pool, and a fitness center.

Culinary highlight: Four concepts under chef Thomas Seifried

The culinary direction is in the hands of renowned chef Thomas Seifried, who is returning to Austria after eleven years in the Caribbean, where he was named the best chef in the Caribbean, among other accolades. He brings with him the expertise he gained from his mentor Eric Ripert, chef at New York's seafood temple Le Bernardin, and is responsible for four gastronomic concepts at the hotel.

“Le Sept” (fine dining): The focus is on exquisite seafood and fish, refined with French techniques and Asian influences.

“Atelier 7 – Brasserie”: A combination of international home cooking and Austrian classics.

“Atelier 7 – The Café”: A modern interpretation of the Viennese coffee house tradition with its own patisserie.

“Atelier 7 – Izakaya and Bar”: A chic bar that combines Art Nouveau with Japonism and offers Asian specialties such as shochu and sake as well as small dishes.

Seifried's credo is clear, as he stated to Falstaff, “Vienna is ready for a new culinary chapter that surprises, inspires, and promises enjoyment at the highest level. Good cuisine should be accessible to everyone who wants to enjoy it, not exclusive.”

Mandarin Oriental Vienna