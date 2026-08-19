Luxury at Kuchelauer Harbor with the “Waterline” Residential Project in Vienna-Döbling

The new construction project at Kuchelauer Harbor comprises a total of 118 condominiums with floor plans ranging from two to seven rooms and living areas between 37 and 358 square meters. All residential units feature private outdoor spaces such as balconies, loggias, or terraces.

Exclusive Amenities and High Level of Service

A key feature of the residential complex is its maritime leisure and service offerings: In addition to an on-site concierge service, residents have access to a private beach area complete with a swimming pier and boat moorings. The complex is complemented by an on-site spa and wellness area, a private fitness room, a children’s playground, and an underground parking garage. A bicycle storage room with charging stations for e-bikes is available for cyclists.

The project also meets modern technical standards: A water-to-water heat pump provides heat to the rooms via underfloor heating, while cooling in the summer is provided through the ceiling. All 118 apartments are equipped with a Nuki smart lock system. An integrated smart-home system also allows for digital control of lighting, heating, cooling, and blinds.

Recreational Areas Meet Excellent Connectivity

The location in Döbling combines relaxation in a natural setting with urban accessibility. Vienna’s city center is just about 15 minutes away. In addition, traditional Heurige and the recreational areas of Leopoldsberg and Kahlenberg are in the immediate vicinity, offering opportunities for leisure activities.

Price Range

The remaining residential units are priced in the upscale segment: entry-level prices start at 472,770 euros for a two-room apartment measuring just under 64 square meters. The most expensive unit—a 358-square-meter, six-room penthouse—is priced at 4,118,970 euros.

IMMOcontract