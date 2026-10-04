Luxembourg's Creative Scene in the Spotlight at Vienna Design Week 2026

In collaboration with Design Luxembourg, the national advocacy group for designers, this is a major showcase outside the Grand Duchy that highlights the country's creative scene. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

This comprehensive presentation is organized by the Kultur | lx – Arts Council Luxembourg cultural foundation in collaboration with the national industry association, Design Luxembourg. The event is considered one of the most significant platforms to date for showcasing Luxembourgish design abroad.

Be Heard and Seen: The Exhibition “TWO-O-EIGHT – DESIGNING VOICES”

At the heart of the guest country’s presentation at the Vienna Festival Center is the multifaceted exhibition “TWO-O-EIGHT – DESIGNING VOICES”. Around 30 designers will present their work there. The installation stands out by incorporating auditory elements such as listening stations and its own live radio studio.

In addition to the exhibits, this also literally gives a voice to the country’s emerging and established designers. The diverse supporting program ranges from live radio talks and listening sessions to musical performances—such as those by the Luxembourgish music producer Aamar.

Prominent Political Visitor Highlights the Partnership

Anlässlich des Gastlandauftritts Luxemburgs bei der #VIENNADESIGNWEEK war @kult_min @eric_thill am 28. und 29.9. in Wien #Luxemburg und #Österreich verbindet eine enge Partnerschaft, auch in Kunst und Kultur. https://t.co/mu3Yx6ulMI — Luxembourg Mission in Vienna (@LUinVienna) September 29, 2026

The significance of the event was also reflected at the diplomatic level: At the start of Design Week, Luxembourg’s Minister of Culture, Eric Thill, even traveled to Vienna. During his visit, he met with Austrian State Secretary Sepp Schellhorn, among others. During his stay, Thill highlighted the close and trusting cultural ties as well as the strategic partnership between Luxembourg and Austria.

Embassy of Luxembourg in Vienna