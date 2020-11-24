Sponsored Content
Ludwig Is Sworn In as New, Old Mayor of Vienna
Michael Ludwig was sworn in as mayor of Vienna by Federal President Van der Bellen. The President sees the coalition between Ludwig's Social Democratic Party (SPOE) and the New Austria and Liberal Forum (NEOS) as an interesting opportunity, since this constellation had not existed on a federal or state level before.
Michael Ludwig will continue to be Vienna's Mayor after his election win in October. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID
After his re-election as mayor in the constituent session of the Vienna City Council, Michael Ludwig was sworn in as governor by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen in the presence of Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
In return, the new, old head of the city made a short detour from the City Hall to the Hofburg. …
