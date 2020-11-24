Ludwig Is Sworn In as New, Old Mayor of Vienna

More+Events ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:05 ♦ (Vindobona)

Michael Ludwig was sworn in as mayor of Vienna by Federal President Van der Bellen. The President sees the coalition between Ludwig's Social Democratic Party (SPOE) and the New Austria and Liberal Forum (NEOS) as an interesting opportunity, since this constellation had not existed on a federal or state level before.

Michael Ludwig will continue to be Vienna's Mayor after his election win in October. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID

After his re-election as mayor in the constituent session of the Vienna City Council, Michael Ludwig was sworn in as governor by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen in the presence of Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

In return, the new, old head of the city made a short detour from the City Hall to the Hofburg. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
New Viennese City Government Announced (November 16)
Vienna Election 2020: Social-Democrats Are Clear Winners (October 12)
The 2020 Vienna Election: 230,000 Non-Austrian EU Citizens Are Eligible to Vote (July 24)
Read More
Vienna Election 2020, Vienna, SPOE, NEOS, Michael Ludwig, Alexander Van der Bellen, COVID-19, Labor Market
Featured
Second Coronavirus Lockdown in Austria: Which Rules Apply?
Austria's Hard Lockdown: So what applies now?
Austria's Second Hard Lockdown: So what applies now? - Live Updates
Austria Faces Hard Lockdown
Second Coronavirus Lockdown: Which Rules Apply for your Business in Austria?
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter