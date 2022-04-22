Sponsored Content
Ljubljana and Vienna Strive for More Intensive Cooperation
Lifestyle & Travel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:24 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Ljubljana and Vienna will continue to cooperate intensively over the next 4 years. The cooperation of the two cities serves, among other things, to help each other with know-how and to advance the common goals.
The two mayors recently signed the cooperation agreement. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID
The Slovenian capital Ljubljana and the city of Vienna intend to cooperate more intensively over the next four years. To strengthen this partnership, a cooperation agreement between the two cities was signed by the respective mayors, Zoran Janković and Michael Ludwig. Also present at the signing in the Red Salon of the Vienna City Hall was the Deputy Mayor of the City of Ljubljana, Tjaša Ficko. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees Urged the Security Council to Stop the War in Ukraine (April 21)
Meeting of the C5 in Prague - Central European Countries Discuss Czech Republic's Upcoming Council Presidency (April 13)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured