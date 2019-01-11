Kosovo - Austrian KFOR Mission Extension until End 2019

In November 2018, Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (left) travelled to Pristina for a working visit. Pictured with the President of the Republic of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi (right). / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

EULEX Kosovo

Austria will remain present in Kosovo until the end of 2019.

Within the framework of the EU Rule of Law Mission (EULEX KOSOVO), up to 10 police officers and up to 3 members of the Federal Ministry for Constitution, Reform, Deregulation and Justice will continue to be deployed.

The main task of the mission so far has been to support…