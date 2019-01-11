Sponsored
Article Tools

Kosovo - Austrian KFOR Mission Extension until End 2019

Published: January 11, 2019; 15:46 · (Vindobona)

At a time when tensions between Serbia and Kosovo are once again rising due to the dispute over Kosovo's own army, Austria has decided to extend its deployment within the framework of the multinational peacekeeping operation in Kosovo (KFOR) until the end of 2019 with a contingent of up to 600 members of the armed forces.

In November 2018, Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (left) travelled to Pristina for a working visit. Pictured with the President of the Republic of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi (right). / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

EULEX Kosovo

Austria will remain present in Kosovo until the end of 2019.

Within the framework of the EU Rule of Law Mission (EULEX KOSOVO), up to 10 police officers and up to 3 members of the Federal Ministry for Constitution, Reform, Deregulation and Justice will continue to be deployed.

The main task of the mission so far has been to support…

This article includes a total of 521 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Neil Richard Bush Appointed New Head of UK Delegation to the OSCE (January 6)
Kosovo to Build its Own Army: US and UK in Favour, Austria, EU and Nato Oppose (December 14, 2018)
Naturalizations in Austria in 2018 on the Rise (November 15, 2018)
Western Balkans - No Reconciliation in Kosovo Conflict (November 7, 2018)
Read More
Serbia, Kosovo, KFOR Kosovo Force, Western Balkans, EULEX Kosovo, UNMIK - UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter