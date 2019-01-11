Sponsored
Kosovo - Austrian KFOR Mission Extension until End 2019
Published: January 11, 2019; 15:46 · (Vindobona)
At a time when tensions between Serbia and Kosovo are once again rising due to the dispute over Kosovo's own army, Austria has decided to extend its deployment within the framework of the multinational peacekeeping operation in Kosovo (KFOR) until the end of 2019 with a contingent of up to 600 members of the armed forces.
In November 2018, Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (left) travelled to Pristina for a working visit. Pictured with the President of the Republic of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi (right). / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan TaticThis article includes a total of 521 words.
EULEX Kosovo
Austria will remain present in Kosovo until the end of 2019.
Within the framework of the EU Rule of Law Mission (EULEX KOSOVO), up to 10 police officers and up to 3 members of the Federal Ministry for Constitution, Reform, Deregulation and Justice will continue to be deployed.
