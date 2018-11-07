Sponsored
Western Balkans - No Reconciliation in Kosovo Conflict
Published: Yesterday; 12:35 · (Vindobona)
Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz visited Serbia and Kosovo during a trip to the Western Balkans. Since the last clash between the two heads of state Vučić and Thaçi in September, the talks have been suspended there. The EU should continue to support the search for a solution to the Kosovo conflict.
President of the Republic of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi (right) and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
Kurz called for the history to be "left behind" in order to achieve peace and stability in the region.
The solution of the conflict between Serbia and its former province is an "essential prerequisite for the country's accession to the European Union", the Chancellor stressed in a joint press conference after the meeting with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vučić .
