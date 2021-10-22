Sponsored Content
Jean-Claude Juncker Honored with the Grand Decoration of Honor in Gold in Vienna
Jean-Claude Juncker, the former European Commission President and head of government of Luxembourg, was presented with an award for services to the City of Vienna by Mayor Ludwig. Read what Mr. Juncker, Mayor Ludwig, and former Austrian President Heinz Fischer said at the ceremony.
Jean-Claude Juncker (left) accepting his award for services to the City of Vienna from Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig (right). / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID
Former European Commission President and long-time head of government of Luxembourg, Jean-Claude Juncker, was recently awarded the Star and the Grand Decoration of Honor in Gold for Services to the City of Vienna in the Vienna City Hall. …
