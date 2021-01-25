Sponsored Content
Investment Subsidy Program Gets Extended
Published: January 25, 2021
The Austrian government has announced an extension of the investment period for which subsidies will be granted. The high demand for the subsidy shows that many companies are hoping for a quick recovery from the current pandemic, which secures important jobs and strengthens Austria as a business location.
Austria's Minister of Economic Affairs, Margarete Schramböck, sees the investment subsidy as "an important impulse for the business location." / Picture: © BMDW Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs / ABA Austrian Business Agency,
With the investment subsidy, the federal government has launched an impulse program following the liquidity support measures to strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of Austrian companies through investment.
