Further Increase of Investment Subsidy
People › Entrepreneurs ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:35 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Austrian government has decided to increase its budget for investment subsidies. The high demand for this subsidy by companies located in Austria has exceeded the expectations of the government and is therefore adjusted upwards by another EUR 1 billion in order to further promote investments into digitalization, sustainability and other sectors.
Austria's Minister of Economic Affairs re-adjusted the budget for the investment subsidy once again. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
The Austrian government has decided to, once again, increase its subsidies for courageous companies.
Minister of Economic Affairs Margarete Schramböck on the measure:
"The investment subsidy will be increased once again. This subsidy is intended to create an incentive for corporate investment. …
