Introduction of a National Day of Remembrance for Roma and Sinti

Monument to the Memory of the Holocaust of the Romani in the site of German Nazi crimes during the second world war, Borzęcin, Brzesko County, Poland. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, Jakub Hałun, CC BY-SA 4.0

This step is being taken based on a motion for a resolution by the National Council and marks the determination of the Republic of Austria to further advance the work of remembrance. Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler emphasized the responsibility of the Republic: "With the decision of the Federal Government, Austria is taking real responsibility to ensure that the suffering inflicted on members of these ethnic groups is publicly and jointly recognized." Of the 11,000 Roma and Sinti living in Austria, only a third survived the Holocaust; a total of 500,000 Roma fell victim to Nazi terror.

Recognition and responsibility

Minister of Culture Susanne Raab emphasized the importance of this day of remembrance: "The introduction of August 2nd as a national day of remembrance is not only an important step in coming to terms with our past, but also a clear signal for the future." Interior Minister Gerhard Karner also emphasized the importance of consistently opposing inhuman ideologies.

The European Parliament has recognized 2 August as European Holocaust Remembrance Day for Roma and Sinti since 2015. The central commemoration takes place annually in Auschwitz-Birkenau, where 4,300 Roma and Sinti were murdered on the night of August 2 to 3, 1944.

Remembering the resistance and the suffering

Cardinal Reinhard Marx from Munich also paid tribute to the resistance of the Sinti and Roma against the murder plans of the SS as exemplary, as reported by ORF. In a letter to Romani Rose, the President of the Central Council of Sinti and Roma in Germany, Marx also acknowledged a moral failure on the part of the Church towards the Sinti and Roma seeking help during the Nazi dictatorship.

In her speech, Alma Klasing, a Holocaust survivor, warned of the dangers of the rise of right-wing extremism and appealed to young people to defend democracy. Bärbel Bas, President of the Bundestag, recalled that Auschwitz stood for the greatest crime against humanity and emphasized the need to defend human dignity and human rights everywhere.

Historical significance

The recognition and introduction of Remembrance Day in Austria and at the European level is not only a step towards coming to terms with the past, but also a reminder to future generations to defend the values of peace, democracy, and human rights. The history of the Roma and Sinti reminds us to remain vigilant and to oppose all forms of discrimination and racism.

The national day of remembrance for the Roma and Sinti murdered under National Socialism on 2 August is an important step towards honoring the suffering and victims of these ethnic groups. It is a sign against forgetting and a reminder to resolutely oppose inhuman ideologies. The memory of the Holocaust and the resistance of the Sinti and Roma remain central components of our collective memory and our responsibility for a fairer future.

Federal Chancellery of Austria