Austria President Van der Bellen Opens New Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam

In a moving speech at the opening of the new Holocaust Memorial Museum in Amsterdam, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen emphasized Austria's special responsibility concerning the atrocities of the Second World War. Van der Bellen recalled that it was an Austrian, Arthur Seyß-Inquart, the Nazi governor of the Netherlands at the time, who ordered the deportation of over 100,000 Jews from the Netherlands to the Nazi extermination camps.

"It was an Austrian who ordered the persecution, torture, and killing of people here in the Netherlands. Someone from our, Austrian society. Austria therefore bears a special responsibility," said Van der Bellen in his speech.

The Federal President emphasized that it was not enough to simply say the words "Never again". Active action must be taken against all forms of anti-Semitism and hatred. "Only then will we live up to the words 'Never again'. Only then will we live up to our eternal responsibility. Only then will we do justice to the memory of the victims of the Shoah," said Van der Bellen.

The newly opened National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam is an important place to keep the memory of the horrors of Nazi terror alive. Van der Bellen thanked for the establishment of the museum and emphasized its necessity: "This place reminds us how often we underestimate how inhumane people can be. It reminds us how often we forget to raise our voices when someone's dignity is violated. This place wakes us up."

The inauguration of the museum creates a space that not only serves as a reminder but also acts as a reminder for the future to preserve the values of humanity and tolerance.

Accompanied by his wife Doris Schmidauer, Van der Bellen accepted an invitation from the Dutch king, as ORF reported. Austria is contributing to the museum's educational programs with financial support of 400,000 euros, a commitment that Chancellery Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) is particularly proud of.

Parallel to the opening of the museum, a demonstration took place in Amsterdam in which more than 1,000 people protested against the Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip and the visit of Israeli President Yitzchak Herzog. The demonstration, which was accompanied by loud chants and accusations of mass murder against Israel, led to clashes with the police.

The new museum, whose opening brings together both historical reflection and current political tensions, is intended to serve as an educational site and memorial. In the midst of this controversial atmosphere, Van der Bellen and Herzog met for a discussion that focused on topics such as the situation in Israel and Gaza as well as the fight against anti-Semitism. A meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was also on the agenda.

The National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam now stands as a symbol of remembrance and a reminder to take an active stand against hatred and discrimination, underlining the importance of international solidarity and historical responsibility.

