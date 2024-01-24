Intensive Diplomatic Activities of the Iraqi Foreign Minister in Vienna

During a working meeting in Vienna, the two Foreign Ministers took positive stock of the intensified bilateral relations, especially since the reopening of the Austrian Embassy in Baghdad in September last year. The talks focused on the successful cooperation in the fight against illegal migration and security cooperation.

In close cooperation with the Iraqi authorities, Austria has focused on return and reintegration assistance as well as on raising awareness of the risks of illegal migration. Foreign Minister Schallenberg emphasized the importance of cooperation on an equal footing and referred to an EU project in Iraq that warns of the dangers of illegal entry.

Cooperation in the area of internal security, including the fight against cross-border crime, was also discussed. Since the beginning of the year, there has been a police attaché at the Austrian embassy in Baghdad, which strengthens the exchange of information and cooperation.

The signing of the memorandum on political consultations between Iraq and Austria marks an important step in the deepening of bilateral relations. This agreement was signed on the occasion of the official visit of the Iraqi Foreign Minister to Austria.

The talks also covered the historical relations between the two countries and various common interests, including the reopening of the Austrian embassy in Baghdad and the appointment of an ambassador in Baghdad, underlining the two countries' keenness to strengthen their relations.

Minister Hussein outlined the priorities of the economic reforms that the Iraqi government intends to implement in the next phase and highlighted the key security challenges facing Iraq and the region.

The meetings emphasized the shared commitment of both countries to address the security and economic challenges and strengthen relations for the mutual benefit of the people. A stable, peaceful, and prosperous Iraq is seen as essential for the stability of the entire region.

Meeting with international organizations

Hussein also met with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, and the Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Ghada Waly. These meetings were aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas such as the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the fight against corruption and transnational crime.

Hussein met with Rafael Mariano Grossi, at their Vienna headquarters. They discussed possibilities for cooperation between Iraq and the IAEA, particularly concerning the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Hussein emphasized the importance of building a peaceful society in Iraq and invited Grossi to visit Iraq to further deepen cooperation.

In another significant meeting, Hussein spoke with Ghada Waly and discussed challenges facing Iraq and the region, including corruption, drug trafficking, cross-border crime, and terrorism. Hussein praised UNODC's support to Iraq and invited Waly to visit Iraq.

Dialogue with Arab ambassadors

Hussein also held a meeting with the ambassadors and heads of the Arab diplomatic missions in Austria. During this meeting, Minister Hussein emphasized Iraq's position, which is in line with the general Arab position, especially regarding the call for a halt to the war in Gaza and the urgent provision of humanitarian aid. He emphasized the dangers of the expansion of the conflict, which could extend not only to the immediate region but also to countries such as Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iran, Pakistan, and the Red Sea region.

Hussein stated that Iraq should not become a battleground for conflict. Instead, the country strives for balanced relations with its neighbors based on the principles of good neighborliness, common interests, and mutual respect. He emphasized that the countries' internal problems should not be exported abroad, as this would negatively affect the stability of the entire region and its economic conditions. The Minister also spoke about the general situation in Iraq, including the success of the recently held local elections and the stability of the security situation. He also mentioned the beginning of a new phase of construction and reconstruction work in the country.

The Arab ambassadors thanked and praised Iraq's clear and firm stance on the Palestinian issue. They emphasized the importance of such visits to European countries to coordinate positions and clarify what serves joint Arab action.

Importance for regional stability

Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein gave a major lecture at the Vienna Diplomatic Academy entitled "The Middle East in 2024: Challenges and Opportunities". The event attracted several diplomats, political figures, and researchers in the field of Middle Eastern studies and was attended by the Director of the Academy, Emil Brix.

In his speech, Minister Hussein highlighted the development of the democratic process in Iraq, including the recent local council elections. He emphasized Iraq's aspiration to take its natural position in the region and the international community.

A central point of the lecture was Iraq's stance on the Palestinian issue. Hussein emphasized the need to stop the escalating war that is beginning to threaten the entire region. He pointed out that wars have never been a solution and emphasized the urgency of controlling and ending this war as soon as possible.

Hussein also highlighted the economic situation in Iraq, particularly the plans to create a diversified economy that does not rely solely on pension income. He spoke about creating different industries, increasing gas production, and revitalizing the agricultural sector to rely on Iraqi skills and manpower in electricity generation and infrastructure investment. Minister Hussein's lecture provided a deep insight into the current political and economic challenges in the Middle East.

These diplomatic activities underline Iraq's role as a key player in the region and its commitment to resolving regional conflicts and strengthening relations with European countries.

