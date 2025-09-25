Innovation in Politics Awards 2025 Honor Europe's Best Democracy Projects

From over 300 entries spanning 34 countries, a citizens' jury of 1,000 Europeans selected eight winners in various categories. The event, held under the patronage of the European Parliament and the aegis of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, brought together over 500 political leaders and guests in Vienna's historic City Hall.

Jürgen Czernohorszky, Executive City Councillor for Climate, Environment, Democracy, and Human Resources of the City of Vienna, emphasized the importance of the event in his speech: “The challenges facing Europe are great, but our capacity for innovation to overcome them is just as great.” The diversity of the award-winning projects, which focus on environmental protection, social justice, and the further development of democracy, is proof of this.

The winners at a glance

The award-winning projects show how visionary political work can address complex social challenges and strengthen citizens' trust in democratic governance.

Circular Economy: The project from Cascais, Portugal, “Cascais' Circular Economy Model: Smart Used Cooking Oil Collection System,” impressed with its intelligent system for collecting used cooking oil.

The project from Cascais, Portugal, “Cascais' Circular Economy Model: Smart Used Cooking Oil Collection System,” impressed with its intelligent system for collecting used cooking oil. Climate Protection: “Greece's First Eco Island” from Halki, Greece, sets an example for sustainable development in the climate protection category.

“Greece's First Eco Island” from Halki, Greece, sets an example for sustainable development in the climate protection category. Democracy: “GPB + Youth: Young Voices, Real Choices” from Gaia, Portugal, encourages young people to actively participate in politics.

“GPB + Youth: Young Voices, Real Choices” from Gaia, Portugal, encourages young people to actively participate in politics. Democracy Technologies: “The Counter Disinformation Network (CDN)” from Germany was honored for its work against disinformation.

“The Counter Disinformation Network (CDN)” from Germany was honored for its work against disinformation. Education: The Ukrainian project “Smart Learning with YEP: The Future of Personalized Education” from Kyiv was honored for its forward-looking personalized education solution.

The Ukrainian project “Smart Learning with YEP: The Future of Personalized Education” from Kyiv was honored for its forward-looking personalized education solution. Local Development: “Campus Rural” from Spain revitalizes rural regions through internships for students.

“Campus Rural” from Spain revitalizes rural regions through internships for students. Public Health & Ageing Society: The Austrian project “ALLES CLARA: Digital Relief and Care Counselling for Family Carers” won in this category. The free app, developed by the non-profit company Alles Clara, offers professional, confidential advice and emotional support around the clock to family carers in order to reduce the often high physical and psychological strain.

The Austrian project “ALLES CLARA: Digital Relief and Care Counselling for Family Carers” won in this category. The free app, developed by the non-profit company Alles Clara, offers professional, confidential advice and emotional support around the clock to family carers in order to reduce the often high physical and psychological strain. Social Cohesion & Integration: “School Gardens for Learning, Healing, and Community Resilience” from Poland promotes social cohesion through school gardens.

The event took place as part of Vienna's role as “European Capital of Democracy 2024/25,” a title the city took over from Barcelona. Vienna was chosen by a jury of nearly 4,000 citizens from 47 Council of Europe countries (as well as Kosovo), beating out seven other European cities.

Helfried Carl, founder of the European Capital of Democracy initiative, noted that the awards offer a platform to share success stories and support democracy by fostering cross-border political exchange and learning.

CIty of Vienna

Innovation in Politics Institute

Vienna Offices