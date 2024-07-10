Indian Prime Minister Modi in Vienna: A Historic Visit to Strengthen Relations

In a joint press conference, Modi emphasized that this historic bond would be further strengthened through mutual trust and common interests. "We have had meaningful discussions and identified new opportunities to further expand our cooperation," Modi said. Chancellor Nehammer paid tribute to the long-standing friendship between India and Austria, which has its origins in the peace negotiations after the Second World War.

Focus on economic cooperation

A central element of Modi's visit was his participation in an economic forum in Vienna. Here, leading Austrian and Indian CEOs from various sectors such as infrastructure, automotive, energy, and start-ups met. Both leaders praised the role of business in strengthening bilateral relations and called for greater cooperation to realize the full potential of the India-Austria partnership.

Modi called upon Austrian companies to take advantage of the rapidly developing opportunities in India, which is set to become the third-largest economy in the world in the next few years. He emphasized India's progress over the last decade and the stable political conditions and predictable economic policies that are attracting global investment. The start-up bridge between the two countries was highlighted as a key factor for future success.

Geopolitical talks and peace

The talks between Modi and Nehammer were heavily influenced by the current geopolitical developments, especially the Ukraine conflict. Both countries agreed to continue their efforts to achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace. Nehammer emphasized the importance of discussing and understanding geopolitical developments together. Modi shared his personal views on the situation in Ukraine and emphasized the need to resolve conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

The conflict in the Middle East was also discussed. Both leaders agreed that international cooperation and strict compliance with international law and the UN Charter are essential for global stability. Austria and India want to work together as bridge builders to promote peace processes.

Sustainability and climate protection

Modi and Van der Bellen, the President of Austria, exchanged views on global and bilateral issues and discussed sustainable development and the fight against global warming. Modi invited President Van der Bellen to visit India to further deepen cooperation. Both countries emphasized the importance of cooperation in the field of renewable energies, especially in the areas of solar, hydro, and biofuels.

Modi invited Austria to join initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Biofuel Alliance. Both countries condemned terrorism in all forms and called for reforms in the United Nations to make it more timely and effective. The joint commitment to climate neutrality and sustainable development was at the center of their talks.

Strengthening cultural and scientific ties

Another highlight of the visit was Modi's meeting with leading Austrian Indologists, where he exchanged views on the roots and impact of Indology in Austria. Modi showed great interest in Austrian research on Indian philosophy and culture and praised the long-standing cultural ties between the two countries.

Modi also met Nobel laureate Anton Zeilinger to discuss the role of quantum mechanics and the future of quantum technology. Both emphasized the importance of scientific collaboration and exchange of ideas to promote technological advancements.

Multilateral cooperation and future partnerships

In a joint statement, Modi and Nehammer emphasized the importance of a free and rules-based international order and reaffirmed their intention to deepen bilateral, regional, and international cooperation for a more stable, prosperous, and sustainable world. They agreed on a strategic direction for their partnership, which is to be strengthened in the areas of green and digital technologies, infrastructure, and renewable energy, among others.

Modi's visit to Austria marks a significant step in the relationship between the two countries and lays the foundation for deeper cooperation in the coming decades. The two leaders reaffirmed their support for the ongoing negotiations on a trade and investment agreement between India and the EU and emphasized the importance of multilateral engagement to promote peace and global stability.

PM of India

Federal Chancellery of Austria