India and Austria Sign Migration and Mobility Agreement
In a significant development, Austria and India have signed a comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership agreement to strengthen cooperation on legal migration and repatriation.
The Migration and Mobility Agreement is a significant milestone in the relationship between the two countries and a clear commitment to combat illegal migration. The agreement was signed by Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, at the EU-Indo-Pacific ministerial forum in Stockholm.
Met with Indian colleague @DrSJaishankar. Glad to sign our Migration & Mobility Partnerhip Agreement as a strong signal of our close bond: it intensifies cooperation in combating illegal migration while promoting mobility for highly qualified workers needed by Austrian economy. pic.twitter.com/lYpmQIfJUQ— Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) May 13, 2023
The agreement creates a contractual basis for repatriation to India, which will be prioritized by both countries. This comes in response to a dramatic increase in illegal migration from India to Austria in the past year. According to Foreign Minister Schallenberg, the agreement, along with the successful abolition of visa-free entry from India to Serbia, which Austria advocated for, is expected to lead to a further reduction in illegal migration from India.
The agreement provides opportunities for Indian workers to come to Austria through the Red-White-Red card, which allows highly skilled workers to fill labor shortages. The Austrian approach involves creating contacts between companies and potentially qualified workers, and the cooperation between state agencies will make it easier for Indian citizens to find suitable employers in Austria.
In addition, the agreement enables an improved exchange of students between India and Austria and expedites visa issuance, especially for journalists and scientists. The Migration and Mobility Partnership also includes the creation of an Austrian-Indian Working Holiday program, allowing young people to undertake short-term, temporary employment or use educational institutions without a work permit.
The implementation of the agreement will be monitored by a joint working group, ensuring effective cooperation and the smooth functioning of the partnership. Foreign Minister Schallenberg highlights the importance of the Migration and Mobility Partnership, stating that it "creates opportunities for Indian workers to fill gaps where there is a shortage of workers in Austria."
The agreement is a clear demonstration of the strengthened partnership between Austria and India in the fight against illegal migration and the promotion of legal migration.