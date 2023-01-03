India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Visits Vienna
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg welcomed his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to Vienna. It was the first visit of an Indian Foreign Minister to Austria in 27 years and the fifth meeting with Foreign Minister Schallenberg in the past twelve months.
In addition to bilateral talks, the program included meetings with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer as well as with the foreign ministers of the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Discussions focused on bilateral political, economic and migration issues, the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and India's current G20 chairmanship.
In his talks, Foreign Minister Schallenberg emphasized the excellent bilateral relations and close trade and investment flows between the two countries. He said the conclusion of several agreements - including a comprehensive partnership in the field of migration and mobility, as well as memoranda of understanding on cultural cooperation and the employment of diplomats' dependents - is a sign of strengthening mutual dialogue.
"Today's meeting is a visit among friends and proof that we have reached a high point in Austrian-Indian relations. India is already an important partner for us. But we want more: more exports, more investments. We want to put Austria more on the map in India. Moreover, I am very happy that we were able to finalize our comprehensive migration and mobility partnership today," said Foreign Minister Schallenberg.
According to the Foreign Minister, the migration and mobility partnership with India is urgently needed, as Austria was confronted with a dramatic increase in illegal migration last year. More than 18,000 people were registered from India alone, who would have virtually no chance of obtaining asylum.
"The agreement with India will serve as a useful instrument for jointly combating illegal migration, among other things, by committing to the rapid readmission of migrants without the right to stay. At the same time, it creates opportunities to bring highly qualified Indian workers to Austria under the Red-White-Red Card," said Foreign Minister Schallenberg, emphasizing the advantages of the migration and mobility partnership.
In addition to bilateral issues, the Russian war of aggression in particular was at the center of the exchange between the two foreign ministers. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg condemned Russia's ongoing aggression against civilian infrastructure as well as population in Ukraine and stressed that sustainable peace can only be achieved on the negotiating table and not on the battlefield. India, he said, could serve as a mediator in this regard.
"Peace is always made at the negotiating table and this war will be no exception. I believe that India has a great role to play in this regard. The country has a tradition of balancing world powers. Moreover, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the few who are regularly in talks with Ukraine and Russia. I also have high expectations of India's G20 chairmanship to be a voice of reason." said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, summing up India's possible contribution to ending Russia's war of aggression as soon as possible.
Russian aggression also came up during a joint meeting of Foreign Minister Schallenberg and Foreign Minister Jaishankar with their Czech and Slovak counterparts in the Slavkov format. The interlocutors agreed that the time for diplomacy to resolve the conflict would eventually come. However, according to Schallenberg, the time has not yet come. Other topics of discussion included future dealings with an increasingly assertive China, ways to strengthen relations between the EU and India, and regional developments in Afghanistan.
The day before, the two foreign ministers attended the traditional New Year's concert of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra at the Musikverein in Vienna.