IAEA Elects 11 New Members to Board of Governors

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:56 ♦ (Vindobona)

The IAEA reports, that eleven countries have been newly elected to serve on the 35-member Board of Governors for the period 2021–2022. Read on to find out who the 11 new members are.

IAEA Board of Governors meeting during IAEA’s 65th annual General Conference. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Eleven countries have been newly elected to serve on the 35-member IAEA Board of Governors for the period 2021–2022.

The election took place on Thursday, 23 September, at the plenary session of the 65th IAEA General Conference.

The newly elected Board members are the following:

  • Burundi,
  • Colombia,
  • the Czech Republic,…

