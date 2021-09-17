IAEA’s 65th Annual General Conference

Published: September 17, 2021

The IAEA’s 65th annual General Conference (GC) takes place from 20 to 24 September 2021 in Vienna. The meeting draws high level representatives from the IAEA’s 173 Member States.

The 65th Annual General Conference provides important guidance to the IAEA on topics related to nuclear and radiation safety. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency

The IAEA’s efforts in helping the world tackle the COVID-19 pandemic …

VIC Vienna International Centre, UN United Nations, Security, Sciences, Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, Nuclear Energy Industry
