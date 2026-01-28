IAEA and International Financial Institutions Strengthen Cooperation

The IAEA hosted a workshop in the Vienna International Centre with the World Bank Group, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the OPEC Fund for International Development. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

In June 2025, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and World Bank President Ajay Banga signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that established cooperation in three areas: building nuclear expertise within the World Bank, supporting the long-term operation of existing nuclear power plants, and promoting small modular reactors (SMRs). The agreement marked the World Bank's first step in decades toward returning to nuclear energy financing.

At the workshop in Vienna, these guidelines were specified in more detail and extended to other institutions. In addition to the World Bank, experts from the ADB, the EBRD, and the OPEC Fund presented their respective priorities—from radioactive waste disposal and emergency and crisis management to the preliminary studies that investors need before making major financing decisions.

Why financial institutions are now getting more involved

“The focus is now on delivery,” Grossi emphasized. He pointed out that many developing countries, especially in Asia and Africa, are looking for reliable base load power to meet growing electricity demand while achieving their climate goals. SMR technologies are considered particularly attractive because they can be built relatively quickly and require less capital—a crucial factor as long as financing remains a hurdle.

Representatives of the participating banks also emphasized the importance of environmental and social standards. Gerardo Parco from the OPEC Fund stressed that such standards are “not mere formalities, but the backbone of responsible investment.” EBRD Director Debbie Cousins also pointed out that the IAEA's many years of experience with over 170 member states provide a solid foundation for assessing ESG risks.

Regional workshops and other partners

The Vienna workshop is intended to serve as a model for future, regionally tailored events. The ADB is already planning a similar meeting for Southeast Asia to support the introduction of nuclear energy programs there. At the same time, the extent to which other multilateral development banks can join the network to establish a global financing ecosystem for safe and sustainable nuclear energy is being examined.

