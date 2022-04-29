Sponsored Content
Hungarian-Austrian Relations: National Council Presidents Köver and Sobotka Led Virtual Meeting
Published: Yesterday; 23:33
Hungarian National Council President László Kövér and his counterpart Wolfgang Sobotka recently held a virtual meeting to discuss current issues. The main topic, as in so many meetings these days, was the war in Ukraine and its impact on Europe. If you want to know what else was discussed, read on!
Wolfgang Sobotka beim virtuellen Gespräch mit László Kövér. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Jantzen
In a virtual working meeting, the President of the Hungarian National Council László Kövér exchanged views with his Austrian counterpart Wolfgang Sobotka. The video conference focused on the current situation in Ukraine and the accession prospects of the Western Balkan countries.
Köver also provided information on the outcome of the parliamentary elections in Hungary and outlined the further roadmap regarding the formation of a government. The Hungarian parliament is scheduled to be constituted on May 2, according to the Hungarian parliament speaker. …
