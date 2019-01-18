Hollywood in Austria's Mountains - Avalanche Drama Film Follows Current Avalanche Danger

Tyrolean Alps as scenery for Hollywood stars and Oscar winners / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / 4000er [Public Domain]

Directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash (screenplay Oscar for "The Descendants" with George Clooney, 2012), the remake of the successful Swedish film "Force Majeur" is currently being shot in the Tyrolean communities of Fiss, Ischgl and Kaunertal.

The leading roles are played by US stars Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

"Our Alps are not only popular with locals and tourists, Hollywood is also a fan of this impressive scenery. This is a great advertising value for Austria and also brings important economic impulses for the regions. For this production alone, we expect a domestic added value of around 7 million euros," says Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck, whose department supports the FISA film funding project.

Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus play in the bitter comedy "Downhill" a married couple whose perfectly believed family life gets completely out of balance when they barely escape an avalanche.

The film is shot entirely in Austria.

In addition to the locations in Tyrol, around two shooting weeks are planned in the still existing Hall 1 of the former Rosenhügel Studio of Wien Film.

The international project will be realized by 160 crew members, including numerous Austrian filmmakers and participating local companies, over a shooting period of 8 weeks and is expected to generate domestic added value of around 7 million euros.

The service production "Downhill" will enable almost 10,000 overnight stays to be booked in the regions.

The national Film Commission Location Austria has succeeded in 1 ½ year of negotiations with 20th Century Fox subsidiary Fox Searchlight to bring the film to Austria against strong competition.

Countries such as France, Italy, Norway and Canada have also applied for this project.

"Without the financial participation of the film promotion initiative FISA of the Federal Ministry for Digitization and Business Location and the Cine Tirol, this project would not take place in Austria", emphasizes Arie Bohrer, Film Commissioner and Director of Location Austria.

"Austria scores highly in international large-scale productions with its attractive and diverse scenery and the high standard of the participating companies and their employees," adds Minister Schramböck.

For service productions such as "Downhill", every euro spent on FISA support generally leads to 8.3 euros in overall expenditure in Austria for creative and technical services through to logistics, catering and hotels.