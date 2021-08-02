High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Farewelled by Austria

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:08 ♦ (Vindobona)

The High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Valentin Inzko, has left his position. Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg praised him for his many years of service and his support of the Western Balkans in a farewell statement.

Austrian Diplomat Valentin Inzko served for over 12 years as High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Sindre Langmoen, CC BY 3.0

After over 12 years of service, Austrian diplomat Valentin Inzko has left his position as High Representative to Bosnia and Herzegovina. …

